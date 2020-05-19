|
|
Betsy Loomus
Farmington Hills - Betsy Loomus, 85, of Farmington Hills, died on 18 May 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Gerald Loomus; Children, Mark and Suzanne Loomus, Debby and Steve Portney, Shelly Loomus and Lon Zaback; Grandchildren, Joseph Loomus, Michael Loomus, Rebecca (Portney) and Mitchell Kirby, David Portney and Taylor Novice, Daniel Portney, Alexander Kavner, Joshua Kavner, Kyle Zaback, and Rachel Zaback. Daughter of the late Alan and the late Mazie Brown, sister of the late Stephen Brown, Sister-in-law of Maureen and Sandy Kornwise, Sandy (Brown) and Bob Matthews, and the late Maxine Flagg. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 A.M. ON WEDNESDAY MAY 20, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020