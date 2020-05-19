Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
PRIVATE
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Loomus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Loomus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Loomus Obituary
Betsy Loomus

Farmington Hills - Betsy Loomus, 85, of Farmington Hills, died on 18 May 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Gerald Loomus; Children, Mark and Suzanne Loomus, Debby and Steve Portney, Shelly Loomus and Lon Zaback; Grandchildren, Joseph Loomus, Michael Loomus, Rebecca (Portney) and Mitchell Kirby, David Portney and Taylor Novice, Daniel Portney, Alexander Kavner, Joshua Kavner, Kyle Zaback, and Rachel Zaback. Daughter of the late Alan and the late Mazie Brown, sister of the late Stephen Brown, Sister-in-law of Maureen and Sandy Kornwise, Sandy (Brown) and Bob Matthews, and the late Maxine Flagg. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 A.M. ON WEDNESDAY MAY 20, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -