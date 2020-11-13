Bette Rogers Panzoff



On November 4th, 2020 Bette Rogers Panzoff passed away peacefully at the age of 89.



Bette was born on December 6th, 1930 in Lexington, KY. In her youth her and her family moved to Michigan. She married George Spase Panzoff on October 14th,1951. In the 1960's she had her own newspaper column, 'Bette's Bit' in the local papers. Mom loved writing poetry and songs and had a very nice singing voice, She always kept her sense of humor and quick wit, was very kind and grateful to people, most of all had great love for her husband and children and their well-being. She was a mother and a friend always willing to listen and help in any way she could. She was a very spiritual person also. Her favorite Bible verses were those of Psalms 23. Preceded in death by George, husband of 55 years and son, David Vaughn Panzoff. Survived by sons, George (Sue) Panzoff and Jeffrey (Julia) Panzoff and grandchildren, Adam (Anne) and Noah Shanks and Luci Allen. No planned service.









