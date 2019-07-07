Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:30 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St Sabina Catholic Church
25605 Ann Arbor Trail
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St Sabina Catholic Church
25605 Ann Arbor Trail
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Bettie Ruth Malchow


1931 - 2019
Bettie Ruth Malchow Obituary
Bettie Ruth Malchow

Dearborn Heights - Bettie Ruth Malchow, age 88, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan passed away on Sunday June 30, 2019.

Bettie (Maxwell) Malchow, was born on May 7, 1931 in the quaint city of Nolensville, TN to Margaret and Samuel Maxwell. The Maxwell family moved to Detroit when Bettie was 13. She graduated from Detroit Redford High School in 1949. After high school she worked at National Bank of Detroit where she met and married the love of her life, Jim Malchow. They married in 1953 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2018. They had five children together. After her children were older she pursued her goal of becoming a nurse and graduated with a BSN in 1980. Bettie loved her career as a critical care cardiac nurse at Mt. Carmel, Sinai Grace Hospital. Bettie was a member of St. Sabina Parish, she served on the Ladies Guild and in Eucharistic Adoration. She loved to travel, golf, spending time at Shanty Creek, reading, dogs, and being with her family whom she loved. Bettie was inspirational as a two time breast cancer survivor. She will be dearly missed.

Bettie is survived by her children James E. (Iva) Malchow Jr.; Marie (Kirk) Sailler; Beth (Greg) Hohenshil, Catherine Bidini; sister Vera Jane (Vernon L) Cattran Ashby; brother Kenneth (Sherry) Maxwell . Bettie is the proud grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 8 and many nieces and nephews.

Bettie was proceeded in death by her loving husband James E. Malchow and son Robert Malchow.

Visitation for Bettie will be held Monday, July 8 from 3:00-8:00 PM at Harry J Will Funeral Homes, 37000 W Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI, with a Rosary at 5:30pm.

In State Tuesday, July 9 at 10:30am at St Sabina Catholic Church, 25605 Ann Arbor Trail, Dearborn Heights, MI, with a funeral mass at 11:00 AM. Bettie will be laid to rest at Holy Sepluchre Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to 'The Capuchins Organization', www.thecapuchins.org



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
