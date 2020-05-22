Services
Wayne - Betty Ann Barnes Dryer, 102, of Wayne, Michigan passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Kinderhook, Michigan, on November 18, 1917, to Otis O. and Bernice Barnes, she was later joined by a sister, Ruth, and a brother, Jack. While attending Cleary College, Betty met and married C.K. Dryer, a medical student at the University of Michigan. Betty and Ken settled in Wayne, Michigan where she became an active member of the First Congregational Church, the Wayne Garden Club (eventually a Life Member), and the Women's Auxiliary of Annapolis Hospital. Betty was a proud member of The Mayflower Society. She was the beloved wife of Ken (who preceded her in death) for 72 years, and the loving mother of Kendra (Stuart) Ross of Naperville, Il; Richard (Mary Dee) Dryer of Pinckney, MI; and Diana (Martin) Stadtmiller of Northville, MI. She was adored by her 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 4 nieces, and 1 nephew. Private services will be held.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -