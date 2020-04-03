Resources
Rochester Hills - Szankin, Betty Ann of Rochester Hills, passed away peacefully on April 1st, at the age of 93 following a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Theresa Broderdorf of River Rouge and her loving husband, Anthony Szankin, Jr. She lived a long and full life with family and friends, and she will be deeply missed. Dear mother of Carol (Paul) O'Brien, Patricia (Joseph) Grant, Robert (late Teresa) Szankin, and Richard (Ronda) Szankin. Cherished grandmother of Courtney (Christopher), Carolyn, Lauren, Patrick, Delaney, Nicholas, Skylar, and Abigail. Great grandmother of Shawn, Paul, and Elizabeth. Dear sister of Kenneth (Betty) Broderdorf, and sister-in-law of Thomas (Eleanor) Szankin. She also had many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be celebrated later. Memorial donations in Betty Ann's name can be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen of Detroit.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
