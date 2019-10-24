|
Betty C. Laughlin
- - Loughlin, Betty C., October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel H. Cheney and Edward Paige. Dear mother of Mitchel E. Cheney (Elizabeth), Daniel L. Cheney (Rose), Lynn M. Feinberg (Henry), and the late Thomas L. Cheney. Dear sister of Kenneth Prevost (the late Eulaine) and the late William Prevost. Also survived by nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday from 2-5pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Monday, 10:30am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Seven Ponds Nature Center or Metropolitan United Methodist Church.
