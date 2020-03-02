|
Betty Cloutier, OP
Age 84 March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond for 55 years. Mother of Gwendolin Weinberger, Ramona Cloutier-Rudolph, Steven, Gerald, Theresa Thompson, Rita Scharf, Paul, Lori, Cathy Bloom and Michelle Fowler. Grandmother of 27. Great grandmother of 30. Visitation Tuesday 4 pm - 8 pm wth a 7 pm Rosary led by the 3rd Order Dominicans with a wake to follow at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Wednesday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Mass at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020