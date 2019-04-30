|
|
Betty Ellul
Dearborn Heights - Age 85 April 28, 2019 Beloved wife of Joe for over 62 years. Loving mother of Denise (Mark) Sulavik, Mark (Lynda) and Deanne (Aaron) Smith. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Joey, Andrea, Murphy (Sarah), Janine (Kevin), Markie, Jackie and Jaron. Adored great grandmother of Harper. She was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Visitation Wednesday 2 - 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Thursday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019