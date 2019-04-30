Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ellul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ellul

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Ellul Obituary
Betty Ellul

Dearborn Heights - Age 85 April 28, 2019 Beloved wife of Joe for over 62 years. Loving mother of Denise (Mark) Sulavik, Mark (Lynda) and Deanne (Aaron) Smith. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Joey, Andrea, Murphy (Sarah), Janine (Kevin), Markie, Jackie and Jaron. Adored great grandmother of Harper. She was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Visitation Wednesday 2 - 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Thursday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now