|
|
Betty "Mike" Gehan
- - Betty "Mike" Gehan went to be with the Lord on August 28th from Angela Hospice in the loving hands of her husband of 61 years, Donald Gehan. She was the loving mother of Ann (Richard Hassell), Martin (Penny), Brian (Cheryl), Jennifer Wiergowski, John (Lee) and grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of two. Her service went far beyond her family. As a faithful servant to the Lord she cared for Ida Gehan and Richard McCarthy and numerous foster children, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, became the first female lector at her Church, served as Eucharistic Minister, taught Catechism, ran Church youth group, transformed St. Vals blood drive resulting in the largest blood drive in the state, volunteered at Nightingale nursing home, and volunteered as a nurse through Angela Hospice. In her professional life, she was a nurse at St. John's Hospital, ESL teacher, Director of Nursing at University Convalesce Center, and accomplishments too numerous to list. She dedicated her life to her Christian beliefs and the service of others. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral service will be held on August 31 at St. Edith Church at 15089 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48154. Visitation at the Church at 10am, Funeral at 11am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Angela Hospice or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 30, 2019