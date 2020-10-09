Betty Gowman

Betty GowmanClinton Township - Betty E. Gowman, 94, of Sterling Heights passed away October 7, 2020. She was born in Detroit on April 15, 1926 to Frederick and Emily Sursaw. Preceded in death by Kenneth, beloved husband of 65 years as well as 5 sisters and their husbands. Dearest mother of Sandra (Joseph) Kopchick, Randall (Gail) Gowman, Deborah (Jerry) Booth, and Frederick (Linda) Gowman. Dear grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 19. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 5-8 P.M. at AH Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. In state Friday, October 16, 9 A.M. until time of service 11 A.M. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 17017 East 12 Mile Road, Roseville.