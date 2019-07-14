Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd.
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kingstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Grace Kingstrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Grace Kingstrom Obituary
Betty Grace Kingstrom

- - July 11, 2019, Age 95. Beloved wife of the late David C. Kingstrom for 42 years. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her surviving children: David (Gloria) Kingstrom, Ronald (Diana) Kingstrom, Joann (Bob) Morse, Janet Kingstrom and Karen (the late Dennis) Kasprowicz; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and several nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. She was predeceased by her three younger siblings, Lois, Lynne and Harold. Funeral Service Monday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Sunday (today) 1-7 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial tributes to Disabled American Veterans, 17779 E. 14 Mile Road Fraser, Michigan 48026 or , 20450 Civic Center Dr., Southfield, MI 48076.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now