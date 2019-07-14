|
Betty Grace Kingstrom
- - July 11, 2019, Age 95. Beloved wife of the late David C. Kingstrom for 42 years. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her surviving children: David (Gloria) Kingstrom, Ronald (Diana) Kingstrom, Joann (Bob) Morse, Janet Kingstrom and Karen (the late Dennis) Kasprowicz; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and several nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. She was predeceased by her three younger siblings, Lois, Lynne and Harold. Funeral Service Monday 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Sunday (today) 1-7 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial tributes to Disabled American Veterans, 17779 E. 14 Mile Road Fraser, Michigan 48026 or , 20450 Civic Center Dr., Southfield, MI 48076.
