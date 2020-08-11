Betty Hicks
Dearborn Heights - Age 79 August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Bill for 31 years. Dear mother of Lisa (Sonny) Cady, Lori Carrico, Mitch Lawson, and Tonya (Robb) Lawson. Grandmother of 7. Great grandmother of 8. Sister of Robert, Haskell and Ruth. Visitation Thursday 1pm until the 6 pm Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd. Garden City. Burial will take place on Friday processing from the funeral home at 12 pm to Michigan Memorial Park. wwwsanteiufuneralhome.com