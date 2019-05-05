|
Betty Jane Cook
Lyon Township - Betty Jane Cook (nee Miller), age 100, passed away peacefully April 27, 2019 at her home at Cambrian Senior Living, Lyon Township, Michigan.Betty, wife and caring mother was born March 27, 1919 in Detroit to the late Joseph Glenwood Miller and Viola Emma(nee Peters) Miller. She graduated from Central High School in 1937. On September 28, 1940 she was united in marriage to Wallace Allen Cook. They were married for 65 years in 2005.Betty is survived by her two children, Douglas (Deborah), South Lyon and Nancy (the late Howard) Klix. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Betty was preceded in death by her husband Wallace, sister Dorothy Eugenia (the late Fred) Walters and lifelong friend Jean Forrest Phillips. Betty's genealogy includes some of Detroit's early settlers such as; Lambert Beaubien, Captain James Cicotte, and Christopher Moross.Betty's ashes will be interred at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens along with those of Wallace.The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Abbey Park Independent Living in New Hudson, MI and Cambrian Senior Living in South Lyon, MI, for their loving support and care. www.phillipsfuneral.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019