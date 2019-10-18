|
Betty Jane Ducat, age 91, of Onsted, MI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1928, in Detroit, MI to Cornelius and Theresa VanNederkassel.
She married Jac Ducat in 1948. They raised four children, Steve, Carol, Pat and Paul in Harper Woods, MI. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jac, and her daughter, Carol Ann Carpenter (Robert). She is survived by her son Steve Ducat (Rosemary Sutton), Pat Bogusz (Larry), and Paul Ducat (Ruth Ann). She is survived by her grandchildren, Aaron Ducat, Chris (Hannah and their five children - Jonah, Solomon, Israel, Anthem and Glory Jane) Carpenter, Ben (Becky) Carpenter, Angela Carpenter, and Jon (Rachel Maxwell) Carpenter.
A graveside service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Monroe, Michigan, will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019