Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
53600 Mound Road
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Kieran Catholic Church
53600 Mound Road
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Shelby Township - Heleski, Betty Jane of Shelby Township passed away February 14, 2020 at the age of 86. Betty was a long time Utica Community Schools Crossing Guard. Beloved wife of Clement; loving mother of Paul (Cathy) and Gregory; adored grandmother of Alexander and Grant; and cherished sister of David Hacker. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Boulevard, Rochester. Funeral Mass Friday at 11 a.m. with an instate time of 10:30 a.m. at St. Kieran Catholic Church, 53600 Mound Road, Utica. Memorial contributions would be appreciated in Betty's name to or . Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
