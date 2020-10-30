Betty Jane Locke
Betty Jane Locke, age 91, of Royal Oak, passed away October 8, 2020. Betty is survived by her daughter Beth Ann (John) Tesluk, beloved granddaughter Ella Jane Tesluk, and sister Debbie (Vince) Locke-Daniel. She is predeceased by parents Harry and Fern Locke, and brothers S. Bruce and Lawrence. A private memorial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 7th at Royal Oak First United Methodist, with livestream available. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Royal Oak First United Methodist, 320 W. Seventh Street, Royal Oak, MI, 48067. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
