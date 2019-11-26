Services
Betty Jean Delaney Obituary
Betty Jean Delaney

Rochester Hills - Delaney, Betty Jean (nee Zettel), of Rochester Hills passed away November 23, 2019 at the age of 81. Loving wife of the late Michael (Joe), dear mother of Michael Delaney, William (Pamela) Delaney, Timothy (Colleen) Delaney, Kathleen Delaney and the late Kevin Delaney, cherished grandmother of Erin, sister of Donald Zettel, Larry Zettel and the late Robert (JoAnn) Zettel. Funeral Mass, Saturday, November 30, 2019, 10:00 am with an instate time of 9:30 am at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, 2675 John R. Road, Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Friday 3-8 pm with a Scripture Service at 7:30 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Bishop Foley Catholic High School-Tuition Angel (https://www.bishopfoley.org/apps/pages/tuition_angel)or Older Persons' Commission (opcseniorcenter.org). Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
