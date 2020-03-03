|
|
Betty Jean Kurkowski, of Clawson, died March 2, 2020 at age 77. Born in Lapeer, MI to William and Flora (Schurtz) Butterfield on March 29, 1942. Survived by her children Mark (Michele) Kurkowski, Jacqueline (Robert) Litwin, Martin (Elizabeth) Kurkowski, Matthew Kurkowski, Donald (Kari) Kurkowski, and Frances (Darren) Kubacki; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; siblings William (Joyce) Butterfield, Mary Schumacher, and Bonnie (Harvey) Ladd-Cavender. Preceded in death by her husband John M. "Jack" Kurkowski. Visitation 2:00-9:00 PM with a Rosary Service at 7:00 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 North Main Street (Livernois btw. 14 & 15 Mile Rd.), Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM, In-State at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 East 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 588-1222 www.GramerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020