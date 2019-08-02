|
Betty Jean LaMirand
Brighton - January 25, 1935 - July 28, 2019
Betty Jean LaMirand (Thatcher), passed away at her niece's home in Brighton, MI surrounded by her family.
Parents were Margaret (Robbins) and Roy Thatcher. Wife of Ronald LaMirand. Children: Rick LaMirand (Karen), Deborah Merna (Mark), Michael LaMirand (Robin), Brian LaMirand (Debra), Sandra Becker (Joe); 18 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, son Michael, 2 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She will be remembered as a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 4 PM at Tri-Lakes Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice or the family to honor her special care givers.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 2, 2019