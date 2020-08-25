Betty Jean Mullins
Mullins, Betty Jean - age 89, August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Mullins, and dear mother of Brenda (John) Batts, and the late Sandra Mullins. Cherished grandmother of Alex Batts, step-grandmother of Evan (Katie) Batts, and great step-grandmother of Matthew, Brooke, and Michael. Dear sister of Billie (the late Hugh) Blackwell, the late Helen Roberts, and the late Dan Parsons. Also survived by other family members and friends. The family will greet family and friends from 10am until the time of the Funeral Service 11am, Saturday at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 Mile Road). Memorial donations are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
or Warren Missionary Baptist Church. Please share your memories at www.Temrowski.com