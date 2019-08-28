|
Betty June ("BJ") Mayer
Bloomfield Hills - Betty June ("BJ") Mayer, age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23 at her residence in Bloomfield Hills, MI. BJ was born on April 11, 1926 in McAlester, Oklahoma to Elizabeth and William Stover, the eighth of eleven children, and married Walter Henry Mayer on July 10, 1959. She worked as a receptionist at Crittenton Hospital in Rochester, Michigan until her retirement in 1994. BJ loved gardening, golf, her home on Bissel Pond in Williamsburg, Michigan, and her many friends. She was one scrappy lady, who navigated difficult times with grace, great wit and humor. BJ was preceded in death by her husband, and her partner in later life Dr. Donald Kendall, formerly of Elk Rapids. She is survived by her children, Kurt (Gillian) Mayer, Kris (Linda) Mayer, Karl (Kristin) Mayer, her grandchildren Miranda Holly, Ian Mayer (Alex McBroom), Jamie Mayer-Arquisola (Michael Arquisola), Benjamin (Megan) Mayer, Erika (Alexander) Berrman, Alec Mayer and Brendan Mayer, and great grandchildren Hayden Arquisola, and Lincoln Mayer.
The family is grateful for the love of BJ's many dear friends, with special thanks to Rita Whaley and Linda Dunnigan, for Mary Burck, her guardian angel, and for all of the nurses, aides and staff at First & Main in Bloomfield Hills and Michigan Community VNA who cared compassionately for her in the final months of her journey. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests that any donations in her memory be made to the American Breast Cancer Society or the American Brain Foundation.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 28, 2019