Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Aubry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Aubry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Aubry Obituary
Betty L. Aubry

Leesburg, FL - Betty L. Aubry age 87 of Leesburg, Florida, formerly of Walled Lake, died November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Maurice Aubry (d. 1998). Loving mother of Judy (Wally) Telep, Darlene (Curtis) Baber, Steven (Janise), Kenneth (Lynn), John (Dawn), Debbie (Chuck) Mears, Dennis (Niki), Robert (Sherri) and Ronald (Tonya). She also leaves 29 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Funeral from Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, 340 North Pontiac Trail Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Saturday 11 AM. Friends may visit Friday 2-9 PM and Saturday 10 AM until time of service. Memorials to the or the appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -