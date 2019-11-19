|
|
Betty L. Aubry
Leesburg, FL - Betty L. Aubry age 87 of Leesburg, Florida, formerly of Walled Lake, died November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Maurice Aubry (d. 1998). Loving mother of Judy (Wally) Telep, Darlene (Curtis) Baber, Steven (Janise), Kenneth (Lynn), John (Dawn), Debbie (Chuck) Mears, Dennis (Niki), Robert (Sherri) and Ronald (Tonya). She also leaves 29 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Funeral from Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, 340 North Pontiac Trail Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Saturday 11 AM. Friends may visit Friday 2-9 PM and Saturday 10 AM until time of service. Memorials to the or the appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019