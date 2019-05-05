|
Betty M. Chuslo (Malesky)
- - Passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late John.Loving mother of Nancy Baldner (Bill) and the late Ronald. Devoted grandmother of Bradley Baldner (Brenda) and Kelli Stevens (Doug). Dear great grandmother of Brooke, Blake, Anna, Maren and Alexa. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11 am at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham, MI 48009. Visitation at church begins at 10 am. Memorial Tributes to the church, or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019