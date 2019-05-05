Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
1800 W. Maple Rd
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
1800 W. Maple Rd
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Chuslo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty M. (Malesky) Chuslo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty M. (Malesky) Chuslo Obituary
Betty M. Chuslo (Malesky)

- - Passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late John.Loving mother of Nancy Baldner (Bill) and the late Ronald. Devoted grandmother of Bradley Baldner (Brenda) and Kelli Stevens (Doug). Dear great grandmother of Brooke, Blake, Anna, Maren and Alexa. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11 am at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham, MI 48009. Visitation at church begins at 10 am. Memorial Tributes to the church, or Heart to Heart Hospice.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.