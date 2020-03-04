Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty M. Richards

Betty M. Richards Obituary
Betty M. Richards

Northville - Age 97, of Northville, formerly of Tarpon Springs, Florida, passed away March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Judy (the late Francisco) Portillo. Cherished grandmother of Carmen (John) Aleva, Darcel (Jim) Deneau, and Edward (Ann) Portillo. Adored great-grandmother of 9 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Visitation Saturday from 1pm until 3pm with a Family Tribute at 3pm at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 West Dunlap, Northville. Contributions appreciated to the Michigan Humane Society. Please share condolences at caster linefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -