Betty Mae Sloboda
Sloboda, Betty Mae - age 82, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter "Bob" and dearest mother of Debbie (Chris) Campbell, Jackie (Tom) Brennan, Sherry (the late Mark) Masterson, Sue Sloboda, William (Nancy) Sloboda, and Diane (Joe) Sloboda. Loving grandmother of Matt Campbell, Andy (Beth) Campbell, Sarah Masterson, Katie (Daniel) Manivanh, and great-grandmother of Emily, Luke, Levi, Morgan, and Noah. Also survived by her sister Audrey (Ray) Smiecinski, and many cherished family members and friends. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Mrs. Sloboda will lie in state Wednesday 11am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 95 Market Street, in Mt. Clemens, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:30 am. Memorial donations appreciated to Seasons Hospice, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020