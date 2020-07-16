Betty Marie Galici1934 - 2020Betty was born in July, 1934 in Calais Maine.Her life was colorful and adventurous. During her lifetime, she entered The U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a Teletype Operator, stationed at The 57th Communication Sq. Opns at Donaldson A.F.B in Greensville S.C. and Honorably discharged. She then embarked on many adventures in life as a singer and dancer on stage in tour groups with some famous (and perhaps infamous) characters we shall leave to the imagination. Betty's professional life would also include Bar owner and Headliner, and as part owner/operator of a business with her late husband. Betty was indeed a colorful figure in her family. She always dressed with glamorous class and style, and when a special occasion would occur, she loved to top it all off with her beautiful Mink coat. A class act rarely seen anymore to be sure! Betty LOVED horse racing, She would often frequent the track and was known to place a wager or two on a "pretty one".Betty was preceded in death by her parents Charles R. Burns and Bessie, her husband Vincent A., her sister Dorothy (Dottie), and her daughter Lea. Betty leaves behind many who love her including her brother Charles, 2 children, Vincent and Callina, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, not to mention all of their spouses, and an abundance of extended family members and friends...all of whom will miss her greatly.A celebration of Betty's life and legacy will be held at a future date when the people whose lives she touched can gather together in the same room, enjoying laughter and song, and embrace one another. Just as she wanted.In lieu of flowers or gifts, Betty and her family request you support and send donations to: