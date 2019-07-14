|
|
Betty Plasters
Dearborn - Betty Plasters of Dearborn passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 90. She is survived by her 4 children, Mark (Joy) Plasters, Clark (Debbi) Plasters, Ann (John) Vierk, and Bret Plasters; 8 grandchildren, Dawn (Mike) Gunn, William (Nikki) Plasters, Carl (Jacqui) Plasters, Chuck Vierk, Colleen Vierk, Jenna Vierk, Jack Plasters, and Peter Plasters; and 6 great grandchildren, Jacob Gunn, Aaron Gunn, Matthew Gunn, Morgan Plasters, Nora Plasters, and Henry Plasters. She is also survived by her sister Dolores (William) Rice. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Plasters; her brother and sister-in-law, Ernie and Catherine Massignan; and her parents, Marco and Angeline Massignan. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 3-9PM, at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Funeral mass Friday, July 19, 11:00AM (10:30AM instate) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. The family suggests memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in honor of Betty.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019