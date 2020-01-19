Services
West Bloomfield - BETTY WISE, 89, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died January 17, 2020. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late Stanley Wise. Cherished mother of Daryl Wise, Stuart (Donna) Wise, Bradley Wise, and Russell (Amy) Wise. Proud grandmother of Graham, Jackson, Haley, Sari, Madeline, and Hannah Wise. Loving sister of the late Murray (the late Ruth) Sklar. Dear sister-in-law of the late Rhoda Habib. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
