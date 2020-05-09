|
|
BettyLou Smith
BettyLou Smith, 77 of Bloomfield Hills passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 6th, 2020. Betty was born to the late William Kirkpatrick and Bettye Redman on December 28th, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the cherished wife of Gary for 52 years, proud mother of Matthew Smith, Sarah (Steven) Cummings, and Paul (Rachel) Smith, dear grandmother to Brody, Carson, Hannah, and Joshua, and beloved sister of CrystalSue (Henry) Webster, PattiAnn (Ronald) VanTreese and the late Maxim DeLosh. Betty had a great love for Jesus and cared deeply about the spiritual and emotional well-being of others. She was a hospice and parish nurse. Betty was loving, caring, and kind - she gave the best hugs! She was an expert encourager with a great sense of humor. People felt better about themselves after being in her presence. A private ceremony will be held with burial at Ferguson Cemetery in Almont MI. Share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 11, 2020