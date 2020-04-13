|
Beverly A. Wensko
Westland - Beverly A. Wensko of Westland. Born March 14, 1933 and passed away April 7, 2020.
Beloved wife of Martin(passed). Loving mother of Kevin, Matt, and Kerri. Dear grandmother to Dawn, Nathan, Chase, Jake, and Austin. Great grandmother of Zak. A mom to every child that ever crossed her doorway. Memorial service will be at First Congregational Church of Wayne.
To be announced at a future time.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020