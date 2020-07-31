Beverly Ann (nee Nesi) Fisher



Novi - Beverly Fisher (Bev) passed away on July 30, 2020 due to long term chronic lung condition. She is survived by her devoted husband of sixty-one years, Richard W. Fisher, her loving daughter, Sharon Kelly Fisher Cohen (Steve) and her adored grandson, Drew T. Cohen.



Beverly earned a Bachelor of Philosophy in Education from Notre Dame College in Cleveland, Ohio and accepted a job as a social worker in a Cleveland area foster home agency. Later, she taught school in Cleveland and Dearborn Heights and as a substitute teacher in later years. One of her greatest joys was teaching elementary grade children. Her beautiful smile and warm personality enabled her to relate quickly to the children. She used a pretend magic wand to lightly tap each student's head telling them they would be very wise that day in school. On the chalk board she would draw a big heart and as students made a contribution to the class discussion she would write their name in the heart. By the semester's end, every student's name was on the board. She was a member of the Northville Woman's Club where she enjoyed the lectures and the social activities.



As a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn, Michigan she served as a Bible school teacher and on the evangelism committee.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The First Presbyterian Church in Dearborn, Michigan, 600 N. Brady Rd. Dearborn, MI 48124.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store