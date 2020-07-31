1/1
Beverly Ann (Nesi) Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann (nee Nesi) Fisher

Novi - Beverly Fisher (Bev) passed away on July 30, 2020 due to long term chronic lung condition. She is survived by her devoted husband of sixty-one years, Richard W. Fisher, her loving daughter, Sharon Kelly Fisher Cohen (Steve) and her adored grandson, Drew T. Cohen.

Beverly earned a Bachelor of Philosophy in Education from Notre Dame College in Cleveland, Ohio and accepted a job as a social worker in a Cleveland area foster home agency. Later, she taught school in Cleveland and Dearborn Heights and as a substitute teacher in later years. One of her greatest joys was teaching elementary grade children. Her beautiful smile and warm personality enabled her to relate quickly to the children. She used a pretend magic wand to lightly tap each student's head telling them they would be very wise that day in school. On the chalk board she would draw a big heart and as students made a contribution to the class discussion she would write their name in the heart. By the semester's end, every student's name was on the board. She was a member of the Northville Woman's Club where she enjoyed the lectures and the social activities.

As a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn, Michigan she served as a Bible school teacher and on the evangelism committee.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The First Presbyterian Church in Dearborn, Michigan, 600 N. Brady Rd. Dearborn, MI 48124.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved