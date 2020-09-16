1/1
Beverly Ann Gniewek
Beverly Ann Gniewek

Beverly Ann Gniewek, 69, adoring sister, aunt, and matriarch of the Gniewek family passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by brothers Jeff (CoreyAnn) and Brian, nephews Kevin (Kelly), Ryan, and Payne (Susie), nieces Amy (Tommy) and Brittany, great nephews Charlie and Landen, and great niece Kendall. She was preceded in death by her parents Hank and Lorraine, brothers Kenny and Greg, and sister Susan. She was a 1969 graduate of St. Hedwig High School and an honor graduate of Marygrove College. She dedicated her life to the love of teaching for 47 years. Her students were her children. She may have been a 'not so good' bowler but she loved the comeraderie and joy of being with friends and family. She was a loving, kind, and faithful friend and loved her family above all others. A funeral mass in celebration of her life will be held at 12:00 noon on Tues. Sept. 22, 2020 at St. Florian Roman Catholic Church, 2626 Poland St., Hamtramck, MI 48212. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice in Beverly's memory.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
