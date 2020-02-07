Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Beverly Ann Muir


1932 - 2020
Beverly Ann Muir Obituary
Beverly Ann Muir

Oakland Township - Muir, Beverly Ann; age 87 of Oakland Township. Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend, Beverly passed away on February 4th, 2020 with family by her side. She was born on September 17th, 1932 to Edna and Clarence Meredith. She served in the United States Marine Corp before becoming a nurse for over 40 years. She was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and Tom Brady.

She had six sons; George (deceased), Ronald, Timothy, Thomas, Mark, and Michael; one daughter, Marcie; 11 grandchildren, Kyle, Timothy, Melissa, Matthew, Courtney, Adam, Megan, Meredith, Madison, Miranda, Mark; and 7 great-grandchildren, Marissa, Lily, Maximus, Jaxon, Bodhi, Kaden and Cassius. She is survived by her brother Ron Meredith. Before Beverly was a wife and mother, she was a United States Marine. In her day, there weren't many female Marines. She was a sharpshooter trained in the use of handguns to be a courier of secret and confidential files. Even after she left the Marines, she carried with her the permanent transformation that honed the skills that stayed with her for the rest of her life. She held herself with discipline and confidence that was apparent to all those around her. She had become a leader and set an example for all who knew her to emulate. She was a woman of strength and virtue. But most of all, she was loved by her family and those that knew her best, and the list is long. Each remembrance might bring a grin, a warm thought and the recollection of some long past experience that will touch the hearts of those present and perhaps result in a tear or two of love and gratitude. Family and Friends will celebrate her life at 10 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Modetz Funeral Home Silverbell Chapel, 100 East Silverbell Rd., Orion. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -