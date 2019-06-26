|
Beverly H. Kornaga
- - February 23, 1938 - June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward. Dearest mother of Kim (Matt) Bagazinski, Tony (Diane), and Peter (Stacey). Loving grandma of Jonathan, Ben, Michael, Eric, Joshua, Trevor, and Rhys. Dear sister of Don (Eileen) Dominick, the late Dolores (Richard) Lotarski, and Marvin (Patricia) Dominick. Visitation Thursday 2-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Friday 9:30 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:00 am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 26 to June 27, 2019