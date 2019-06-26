Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Linus Church
- - February 23, 1938 - June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward. Dearest mother of Kim (Matt) Bagazinski, Tony (Diane), and Peter (Stacey). Loving grandma of Jonathan, Ben, Michael, Eric, Joshua, Trevor, and Rhys. Dear sister of Don (Eileen) Dominick, the late Dolores (Richard) Lotarski, and Marvin (Patricia) Dominick. Visitation Thursday 2-8 pm with Rosary at 7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Friday 9:30 am at St. Linus Church until time of Mass at 10:00 am. The family suggests memorial donations to . Please share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 26 to June 27, 2019
