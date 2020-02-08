|
Beverly J. Fiedler
Beverly J. Fiedler, age 84, passed away on February 7, 2020. Beverly worked for the Hazel Park School District for 30 years.
Loving mother of Lori (Mike) Sunquest and Steve (Billie) Fraus and step-mother of Paul (Kristen), Larry and Philip Fiedler. Proud grandmother of Summer Deacon, Katie Barber, Kelly Gipson, Sarah, Cory Cook, Jeffrey, Casandra, Cory Fraus and Nathan Fiedler, great grandmother of Nikolas "Little Prince", Paisley, Mia, Berkeley, Claire and Beckham. Dearest sister of Bud (Elaine) Hallock and Mel (Sharon) Hallock. Beverly is predeceased by her husbands, Richard Fraus and Byron Fiedler; her son, Jeff Fraus and her brother, Doug Hallock. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Beverly will be missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home 30351 Dequindre Road Madison Heights, MI. 48071. Funeral will be on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gilda's Club - Detroit/ Royal Oak or Shades of Pink Foundation. Please share a memory with the family on Beverly's online guestbook.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020