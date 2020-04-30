|
|
Beverly J. Rebain
Detroit - April 29, 2020 age 84. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Dear mother of Mark (Kathie), Greg (Liliana), Kevin (Betty), Donald (Rachel), Cathy, Ken (Chris Wasper), and the late Karen Rebain. Proud grandma of Amanda (Brett), Ryan, Garrett (Caitlin), Russell, Erik, the late Kyle, Karen (Kevin), Kayla, and Ashley. Great grandma of Daxton. Caring sister of Phyllis (Jerry), Daniel (the late Carol), Diann (the late Jim), and Ron. Beverly loved caring for her flower gardens and most of all her family. Private services will be held at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., Plymouth, MI 48170. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020