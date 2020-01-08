|
|
Beverly Jean Mumbulo
Farmington Hills - Beverly Mumbulo was born in Johnson City, NY on May 28, 1927 and passed away in Farmington Hills, MI on December 26, 2019. Her life focused on her family and her church. The daughter of Verner, a Methodist minister, and Maude Mumbulo, Beverly and her sisters were "raised in the church" in NY, PA, and OH before moving to Detroit in 1948. Bev sang in the choir at Nardin Park United Methodist Church in Detroit and Farmington Hills for many years, and later sat in the balcony every Sunday morning. Proud of her life-long work in radiology at Crittenton Hospital, Bev also enjoyed traveling the world with a dear friend, reading, and movies. Three generations of nieces and nephews lovingly remember the wit and spunk of "Good Old Aunt Bev." Her memorial service will be Saturday, January 11 at 2:00 in the chapel at Nardin Park United Methodist Church in Farmington Hills.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020