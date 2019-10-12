Services
Beverly Mae (Hager) Davis


1936 - 2019
Beverly Mae (Hager) Davis Obituary
Beverly Mae (Hager) Davis

Beverly Mae (Hager) Davis, born March 21,1936, passed away Sunday, October 7th at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia. She was 83 years old and was surrounded by loving family. Bev was born to Robert Jerome and Ruth Myrtle Hager in Niagara Falls, NY. She was oldest of four siblings, survived by siblings Joan, Bob, and Lee. She is pre-deceased by her parents and husband Godfrey Davis. She is survived by her son David Walter, daughter Karen Walter and stepdaughter Courtney (Davis) Coccia, as well as sister Joan Hager and brothers Robert Hager and Lee Hager. Known as Grammy to all her family, she was fiercely proud of her 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Bev's memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14, at 11:00 am, with visitation at 10:00 am, at Ward Church, 40000 Six Mile Road, Northville, MI 48168. Bev will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She served faithfully for many years as a church secretary. She kept in close contact with many friends and relatives throughout the years. She was a world traveler, visiting places as far-flung as South Africa and Bangladesh. Her kind and gentle spirit will be missed. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be given to Ward Church Benevolence Fund.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
