Beverly Peterman
Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on July 30, 1929 passed away on September 1, 2020 at her home in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Beverly, a proud University of Michigan alumni, was the loving wife of the late Nathan S. Peterman. Dear mother of Jeffrey Peterman, Cathy (Mark) Segel and Michael (Lori Radner) Peterman. Loving grandmother of Daniel (Amanda) Peterman, Joshua (Bora) Segel, Rebecca Segel, Amanda (Jonathan - fiancé) Peterman, Jack Peterman and Aaron Radner. Adoring great-grandmother of Elijah Peterman. Beverly's family is forever grateful for the loving care given to her over the years by Lynette and her team of angels. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES, THURSDAY AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
.