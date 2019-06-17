|
Beverly Waterstone
Oak Park - BEVERLY WATERSTONE, 89, of Oak Park, MI, died June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alvin Waterstone. Cherished mother of Gordon Waterstone of Lexington, KY, and William Waterstone of Ferndale, MI. Loving sister of Florence (the late Aaron) Kranitz of New York, NY. Dear sister in law of the late Janet (the late Bernard) Adelson and the late Charlotte (the late Benjamin Rothstein. She was a caring aunt and cousin. Also survived by her surrogate daughter, Nancy Grant. SERVICES WILL BE A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 249-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
