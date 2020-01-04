|
|
BeverlyAnn King
Dearborn - Beloved wife of Lowell, dear mother of Brigid King and Alicia (Jonathan) Taub and loving grandmother of Jessica Taub. Beverly passed peacefully at home on January 3, 2020 at age 90. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Alice Gooselaw, brother John (Gwen) Gooselaw and husband Lowell. She leaves behind her brother Edward (Julie) Gooselaw and many nieces and nephews. Beverly graduated from the University of North Dakota and Eastern Michigan University with degrees in Home Economics and Nutrition. She was a gifted seamstress and taught high school tailoring. Her husband's career brought the family overseas to Jiddah, Saudi Arabia and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where she taught elementary and middle school. After returning to the United States, the family settled in Dearborn, Michigan, where she was actively involved in the American Association of University Women and became a lifetime member. As a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, she joined many committees and occasionally displayed her fine music skills by playing piano at church services. Beverly and Lowell were long-time, active members of both the and the American Legion. Beverly was an excellent Bridge player and hosted many AAUW Bridge parties at her home. She also enjoyed reading, sewing and cooking. Beverly was a kind, loving and generous wife, mother and grandmother. Her home was always warm and welcoming. Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dearborn on January 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church music fund. www.querfeldfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020