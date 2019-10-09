Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Howell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Howell Obituary
Bill Howell

Harper Woods - Howell, Bill. Age 84. October 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann. Dear father of Madeline Howell, Mary Ann Howell (Joe Houle), Susie Krachun (the late Danny), Billy and the late John Patrick. Grandfather of Matthew Blancke and Christine Houle. Bill grew up in Tennessee and moved to Michigan at age 12. He worked at Chrysler for over 30 years. He loved his job and the automotive industry. He was an avid Tiger's fan and was an encyclopedia when it came to baseball. He was predeceased by his parents Mary and Nolan and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He leaves behind many good friends. Visitation Sunday from 12 pm until the time of his funeral at 4 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchins or the . ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now