Harper Woods - Howell, Bill. Age 84. October 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann. Dear father of Madeline Howell, Mary Ann Howell (Joe Houle), Susie Krachun (the late Danny), Billy and the late John Patrick. Grandfather of Matthew Blancke and Christine Houle. Bill grew up in Tennessee and moved to Michigan at age 12. He worked at Chrysler for over 30 years. He loved his job and the automotive industry. He was an avid Tiger's fan and was an encyclopedia when it came to baseball. He was predeceased by his parents Mary and Nolan and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He leaves behind many good friends. Visitation Sunday from 12 pm until the time of his funeral at 4 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchins or the . ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019