Bill Snyder
- - Bill Snyder, 87, passed away May 17, 2019. He was born September 20, 1931 to the late Jerome and Agnes (Fuchs) Snyder in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from St. Martins of Detroit in 1949. Bill is survived by his children, John (Sharon), Anne (Dan), Paul, Jean (Dan), Rita (Bob), Lucy (John), Joel, Rose (Kevin); many grandchildren. Along with his parents Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Claudette Marie (Daudlin) Snyder and a brother, David Snyder. A memorial mass will be held in his honor at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 3400 S. Adams Rd Auburn Hills. True to his giving spirit, Bill has donated his body to Wayne State Medical School. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity that was near and dear to his heart, The Sean Karl Foundation: https://seankarlfoundation.org/donate/
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019