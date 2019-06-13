|
|
Billie A. Udeck
Dearborn Heights - age 88, June 12, 2019. Loving mother of Phyllis (Roger) Carr, Judi (Joe) Przybyla, and Angela (Andrew) Gromacki. Dear grandmother of Kellie, Amy, Theresa (Jason), Tamarah (Jason), Beth (Jeff), Holly, Nicole (John), Joey (Kelcie), Matthew, Kristopher, Bill (Melissa) and Erik. Cherished great grandmother of Vedah and Emmah. Preceded in death by her great granddaughter Angelina. Beloved sister of Patsy Carrigan, Conley (Norma) Loveday, Tuble Loveday and the late Jay Loveday and Wade Loveday. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed especialy by her devoted caregivers Suzie & Keith. Billie grew up in Middlesboro, Kentucky and was a lifetime member of the Seaway Boat Club and the VFW Ladies Auxillary. She also was a proud part of the Berwyn Girls. Visitation Saturday 11am until the 4pm Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 13, 2019