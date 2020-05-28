Billie "Jean" Byrd Weaver- - of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away at the age of 92 on May 21, 2020. Jean was born on January 5, 1928 in Kingston, Tennessee. At this time, there will be no public viewing, and a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer to honor Billie Jean. Please visit A.J. Desmond & Sons in Troy, Michigan (248) 362-2500 for additional information.View obituary and sign tribute wall at