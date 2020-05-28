Billie Byrd "Jean" Weaver
Billie "Jean" Byrd Weaver

- - of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away at the age of 92 on May 21, 2020. Jean was born on January 5, 1928 in Kingston, Tennessee. At this time, there will be no public viewing, and a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer to honor Billie Jean. Please visit A.J. Desmond & Sons in Troy, Michigan (248) 362-2500 for additional information.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
