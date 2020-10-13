1/1
Billie Chorbagian
Billie Chorbagian

Billie Chorbagian, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on October 9. Billie's pride and joy was her family. Married to her soul mate, Earle, for a happy 75 years, they traveled the world and made countless wonderful memories. Billie is survived by her son and daughter and their spouses, her grandson and granddaughter and their spouses, three great-grandsons, her sister and countless nieces and nephews. Billie was a special woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Earle Chorbagian Scholarship Fund at Wayne Memorial High School. 3001 4th St. Wayne, MI 48184. Attn: Lisa Stack. Checks only please.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
