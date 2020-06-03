Billy Allen Peterson
Billy Allen Peterson

Billy Allen Peterson, age 68, passed away on June 2, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life after 42 years of marriage, Regina. Billy is also survived by his children: Rachel, Christina (Gabe), William, Sarah (Joe) Genova, Raymond; siblings: Linda Schnuphase, David, Tina, Tim; nieces and nephews: Alexander, Noelana, Richard, Brendan, Vicki, Jacob, Jessica; dogs: Duke, Earl, Miss Moo, Rocket, Ramona; and cat: Buddy. He enjoyed Nascar, fishing, hunting, drinking and collecting coca cola and going up to his trailer in Baldwin. Billy was a dedicated husband and father, and saved his wife's life when she had her stroke. He delivered newspapers for over 30 years in the city of Roseville. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Ave., Roseville.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
