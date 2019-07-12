|
Billy Sunday Huffman
Madison Heights - Billy Sunday Huffman, Madison Heights, MI, passed away on July 10, 2019, at the age of 94. He was born in Estelle, Georgia, on December 27, 1924, to John and Bess (Brannon) Huffman.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife Betty (Rife) Huffman, daughter Sherry Huffman, son Marvin Lee Huffman, daughter Krisaundra (William) Crowe, and daughter Beth (Thomas) Hall, six grandchildren: Kira (Timothy) Kurkierewicz, Troy Burgess, Samantha Burgess, Melissa (Caleb) Martin, Rachael Crowe, and William Crowe; and five great grandchildren Kooper, Kolton, Harrison, Josephine and Ulysses; and his sister Betty Fern (James) Browning, and sister-in-law Wilma Huffman. He also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews. Bill will be missed by many family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lucille Huffman Fleming, and Nancy Huffman Adams, and brother John Huffman.
Bill and Betty celebrated 67 years of love, marriage and devotion together. Bill was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, and friend. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Bill worked at General Motors before entering into a life of politics where he served as the Mayor of Madison Heights from 1961-1963, State Representative 1963-1974, and State Senator from 1975-1982. There is nothing Bill enjoyed more than spending time with his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Madison Heights public library.
Family will receive friends on Saturday July 13, 2019, beginning with a gathering at 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 noon, at the Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home located at 30351 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, Michigan 48071.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 12, 2019