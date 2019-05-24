|
Bina Young
- - Beloved wife of the late Dr. Irving Young. Dear mother of Naomi Young, Linda (Sol) Raviv and the late Dr. Shira Young. Loving grandmother of Jeremy and Jonathan Zelinger, Rachel and Talia Raviv. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Services Sunday, 12:30PM at The Dorfman Chapel, Farmington Hills (248) 406-6000. Interment to follow at the ADAT Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 24, 2019