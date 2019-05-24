Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Sunday, May 26, 2019
12:30 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
Farmington Hills, MI
Bina Young Obituary
Bina Young

- - Beloved wife of the late Dr. Irving Young. Dear mother of Naomi Young, Linda (Sol) Raviv and the late Dr. Shira Young. Loving grandmother of Jeremy and Jonathan Zelinger, Rachel and Talia Raviv. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Services Sunday, 12:30PM at The Dorfman Chapel, Farmington Hills (248) 406-6000. Interment to follow at the ADAT Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 24, 2019
