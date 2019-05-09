Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Redford
24501 Five Mile Rd.
Redford, MI 48239
313-535-3030
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Redford
24501 Five Mile Rd.
Redford, MI 48239
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Redford
24501 Five Mile Rd.
Redford, MI 48239
Birdie M. Gardner-Owens


1960 - 2019
Birdie M. Gardner-Owens Obituary
Birdie M. Gardner-Owens

- - Born Birdie M. Anderson, passed away at age 58 from Multiple Myeloma on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Birdie is survived by her husband Hubert Owens, 2 daughters, 2 sons, a host of godchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

A viewing will be Friday, May 10, 2019, 4 pm- 8 pm at Fisher Funeral Home 24501 Five Mile Rd Redford, MI

Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 1 pm also at Fisher Funeral home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 11, 2019
