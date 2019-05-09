|
|
Birdie M. Gardner-Owens
- - Born Birdie M. Anderson, passed away at age 58 from Multiple Myeloma on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Birdie is survived by her husband Hubert Owens, 2 daughters, 2 sons, a host of godchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A viewing will be Friday, May 10, 2019, 4 pm- 8 pm at Fisher Funeral Home 24501 Five Mile Rd Redford, MI
Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 1 pm also at Fisher Funeral home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 11, 2019